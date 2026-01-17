Share
A wood cross sits on top of an old church steeple in front of a blue sky.
A wood cross sits on top of an old church steeple in front of a blue sky. (wwing / Getty Images)

Another Western Nation Sees Uptick in Church Attendance

 By Michael Austin  January 17, 2026 at 6:30am
In recent decades, most Western nations have seen a downturn in church attendance and identification with the Christian faith.

Many Westerners are simply abandoning religion altogether, and with the arrival of immigrants who are also not Christians, the influence of the faith has even further declined in these nations.

Australia is no exception to this trend.

But while many Australians have left the faith in recent decades, there is a subset who are increasing their engagement with Christianity.

The Church Pulse Check Panel, which surveyed 1,005 local churches in Australia from October to November 2025, found that 1.35 million Australians attend church in a given week, according to a report from The Christian Post.

That means weekly church attendance has recovered after COVID to approach 89 percent of levels seen in 2001.

“While this reflects substantial post-pandemic recovery, it also highlights the challenges churches continue to face in regaining earlier participation levels,” The Christian Post reported.

Other reports found a similar “undercurrent” of Australians returning to Christianity despite broader trends toward secularization.

The Melbourne Anglican reported in April 2025 that “nearly 785,000 Australians who identified as having no religion in the 2016 Census listed Christianity in 2021,” referencing a study from research firm McCrindle.

“In a culture often perceived as post-Christian, it’s significant that hundreds of thousands of Australians are turning towards Christianity, even while others turn away from it,” Mark McCrindle, the founder of the firm, said.

The trend is being driven by Australians above the age of 55.

Younger Australians are less likely to identify as Christians, but those who do are highly committed to regular church attendance.

While only 26 percent of Boomers who identify as Christian in Australia attend church at least monthly, 68 percent of Generation Z Christians attend church at that level.

“Particularly for younger Australians, identifying as Christian today is a meaningful decision that typically leads to active church involvement,” McCrindle summarized.

Those who experienced a major life change, such as a death in the family or a divorce, were among the most likely to return to Christianity.

