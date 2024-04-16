Share
Anti-Israel NYT Contributor Busted for Graffiti, Claims He Didn't Know It Was Illegal

 By Johnathan Jones  April 16, 2024 at 3:41pm
A pro-Palestinian activist with bylines in The New York Times, Salon, Vulture and other far-left media outlets complained on social media this past week that he was jailed for tagging city property with graffiti.

Kyle Turner, a little-known writer and activist, explained on his X page Friday that he was arrested for scribbling a message against Israel’s war against Islamic terror on a New York City subway wall.

He also said that it was only after he was taken into custody that he was told vandalism was an offense that could land one in custody.

In a lengthy thread, the pro-LGBT author and film and theatre reviewer said he was confronted by the NYPD when he was caught writing “ceasefire/free Palestine” in the middle of the night.

He called the confrontation “stupid” and said he spent a night in jail:

Turner claimed one of the officers who arrested him was a “lesbian” who aggressively wanted to jail him while her “Muslim” partner wanted to show him leniency:

Turner, 30, concluded his four hours locked up left him feeling “mad at the structures and institutions in our society.”

The far-left blogger also answered a question from one of his followers, who had asked him why he felt the need to designate one of the NYPD officers he encountered as an apparent lesbian.

Turner replied that lesbians, in his opinion, were marginalized and should not wear badges.

He later told the New York Post that his brief stint behind bars was “a waste of public resources.”

“I clearly didn’t pose a threat to anyone,” Turner told the outlet. “It was a complete waste of taxpayer dollars.”

According to a journalism profile for Turner, he last contributed to The New York Times two years ago, but his writing has been shared by Yahoo and AOL in recent months.

He also had an article recently published by Newsbreak that was headlined, “Limp Wrists and Locked Jaws: Inside the Strange, Social World of Gay Men and Rich Women.”

Most of what Turner writes centers on gay issues, and he recently wrote a book called “The Queer Film Guide: 100 great movies that tell LGBTQIA+ stories.”

Turner told the Post that he has been protesting against Israel for the last six months and that he must appear in court next month for defacing public property.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




