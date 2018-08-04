SECTIONS
US News
Print

Antifa Threatens ‘Military Resistance’ Despite Local Police Warnings

By Neetu Chandak
August 4, 2018 at 9:02am
Print

Antifa groups declared they were prepared to fight Patriot Prayer protesters in Portland, Oregon, with “militant resistance,” even though local police advised demonstrators to leave weapons at home in what is expected to be a violent showdown between the groups on Saturday.

“History has shown that militant resistance is a necessary and important tool in the fight against fascism,” the Resist Patriot Prayer: Violent Alt-Right Bigots Off Our Streets Facebook event page said. “We make no apologies for the use of force in keeping our communities safe from the scourge of right-wing violence.”

Patriot Prayer has held several marches in Portland in recent months, though they developed into fistfights and riots with opposing groups, according to The Associated Press.

The last march, which turned violent, was on June 30.

“It was a tough battle, but we stood our ground and risked or sustained arrest and injury to do what is right,” the event page said, referring to the June 30 rally. “We may not be muscle bound gym rats, we certainly aren’t the sort of sadistic bullies we are facing, but never the less we have to go out there and be the ones willing to physically protect people already under attack in our communities.”

TRENDING: Breaking: Active Shooter Reported at Air Force Base in Ohio

Joey Gibson, a Patriot Prayer leader and Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Washington, said in a Facebook video Monday that the group has always carried guns because they refused to be victims of gun violence.

“We never had guns to the intent to use it because we don’t want anyone to die,” Gibson said. “We just always had guns because we felt like number one, we should always be prepared for someone else stepping in there with a gun, some crazy dude with a gun.”

Gibson also said Portland does not respect self-defense.

“And so, I think it is easy for people in Portland to freak out especially if you cover your face and you use and your biggest weapon is a pole and you don’t know what it is like to be a real American and to have guns and to go shoot guns,” Gibson said in the Facebook video.

Do you think Portland police should do more to stop Antifa?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Patriot Prayer hired armed guards to accompany the protesters to Portland, though Gibson will not have a gun. Gibson hopes both sides will be able to exercise First Amendment rights.

“At the end of the day you can’t punch an ideology out of someone, you can only talk and learn and grow,” Gibson said, according to KOIN 6 News.

The Antifa groups, however, believed differently.

“The genocidal ideas they [Patriot Prayer] espouse and their belligerent tactics should not be dignified with a debate,” the Facebook page said. “They need to be routed.”

Portland police will try to make the area safe while also letting demonstrators uphold First Amendment rights.

RELATED: Campers Lash Out, Force Conservative Counselor To Resign

Weapon screening areas and Explosive Detection Canines will be present in the area. Unauthorized items will be temporarily or permanently seized if detected, KOIN 6 reported.

Oregon does not allow weapons in public parks nor does it recognize concealed handgun licenses from states other than Oregon, according to KOIN 6. Portland City Code also does not allow loaded firearms to be carried in public parks.

The rally is expected to occur at Tom McCall Waterfront Park around 11:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Popular Right Now

Vandana Rambaran

Seth RichCNN/Twitter

Judge Rules in Favor of Fox News in Seth Rich Murder Case

Randy DeSoto

FBI agents carrying boxes after raid Joe Skipper/Getty

Supporters Say Former GOP Congressman’s Conviction Latest Example of ‘Deep State’ Retaliation

Erin Coates

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle Make Red Carpet Debut at Movie Premiere

Jack Davis

Jesse Watters, left, and Jessica Tarlov on the "Hannity" set

Hannity and Watters Shut Down Guest Suggesting Obama Was a Better President

Evie Fordham

LANSING, MI - JANUARY 16: Judge Rosemarie Aquilina speaks at a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar for molesting about 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 16, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography.Scott Olson/Getty Images

Judge Who Told Nassar She Was ‘Signing His Death Warrant’ Hits Him with Even Worse News

Hanna Bogorowski

US President Donald Trump meets with inner city pastors at the White House in Washington, DC on August 1, 2018.JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Top Trump Aides Look To Drastically Slash Refugees Entering United States

Jack Davis

Pro Life Republican congressman Christopher Smith (R-NJ) speaks during a news conference on health care reform on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 21, 2010. The US House of Representatives on Sunday opened a session set to culminate with a crucial vote on President Barack Obama's historic legislation to remake US health care. YURI GRIPAS/AFP/Getty Images

Terror Charges Brought Against Democrat Threatening To Kill Pro-Life Congressman

Sponsored Content

President Donald Trump raises his fist during a campaign rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Florida, on July 31, 2018.SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

D’Souza Finds Forgotten Video of Trump Before Election that Conservatives Will Love

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.