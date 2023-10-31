Antony Blinken's Senate Testimony 'Completely Derailed' as Protesters Repeatedly Interrupt

Secretary of State Antony Blinken came in close contact with pro-Palestinian protesters during his Tuesday testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Critics of Israel’s bombing operation in the Gaza Strip repeatedly shouted over Blinken as he sat before the committee.

The disruptive protestors proved capable of entering the Senate hearing room for the acts.

Blinken’s testimony interrupted multiple times by protesters calling for a ceasefire and an end to Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza pic.twitter.com/zvk6Sqq4IJ — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) October 31, 2023

Blinken was interrupted as he spoke in his opening remarks.

Blinken is shouted down by a pro-ceasefire demonstrator immediately pic.twitter.com/PFufV3m36Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 31, 2023

Some protesters interrupted the hearing in groups, criticizing the use of border wall systems in both Israel and on the U.S./Mexico border.

If you could read The Western Journal's articles in other languages, would you? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Protesters have now completely derailed the Blinken/Austin hearing, chanting “ceasefire now” and “from Palestine to Mexico, all the walls have got to go” @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/lt7FYltjT8 — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) October 31, 2023

Blinken was accompanied by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the hearing.

Both men sat motionless as the protestors heckled the hearing, content to wait for security to deal with the disruptions.

Protestors have interrupted Blinken’s testimony in the Senate Appropriations hearing calling for a ‘ceasefire’ pic.twitter.com/QRjU6YzLoQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 31, 2023

Blinken spoke in support of funding foreign aid to both Israel and Ukraine in the hearing, according to Fox News.

Protesters in support of Gazans interrupt Blinken’s speech in Congress and demanded a ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/cHPCoN5nEM — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 31, 2023

The cabinet member also spoke in support of spending that would be directed towards the war-afflicted Gaza Strip, although admitting some of the resources would end up in the hands of the terrorist group Hamas.

“Can I promise you in this committee that there’ll be 100 percent delivery to the designated recipients?”

“No, there will inevitably be some spillage,” Blinken admitted.

Internal divisions within the Democratic Party have fractured in light of Israel’s renewed conflict with Hamas.

Some of the party’s leftist elements have proved more sympathetic to the Palestinians than Israel, calling for the latter to halt its military operation in Gaza.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by subscribing today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.