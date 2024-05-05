Share
News

Watch: NFL Star Gets Dominated by Sumo Wrestler, Laughed at After Embarrassing Loss

 By Richard Moorhead  May 5, 2024 at 1:05pm
Share

Gridiron football skills don’t translate so smoothly into the ancient Japanese art of sumo wrestling.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons faced off with a sumo wrestler during an international trip to Tokyo this week.

The defensive standout’s speed and agility didn’t prove enough to overcome the strength of the wrestler, who dispatched him with considerable ease in their first bout.

The wrestler — who hasn’t been publicly identified — even mocked Parson’s size, pretending to cradle a baby and referencing Parsons’ height of 6’3 in another gesture.

Trending:
'Don't Look at Her, Look at Me!' - Sen. Josh Hawley Blasts Biden Official Over 'Corruption Problem'

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was also present at the exhibition, and was amused at seeing one of the NFL’s most powerful defensive players manhandled by a practitioner of the sumo art.

In a twist, though, Parsons proved capable of driving the large wrestler out of the ring in their second go-round.

Parsons went on to suggest that the exchange wouldn’t be the last time he faced off against a sumo wrestler.

Do you watch the NFL?

One fan even suggested that the exchange could spur curiosity in sumo wrestling from NFL teams — especially those looking for potential offensive linemen.

Related:
Watch: Biden Has Absurd '20th Century' Gaffe at WH with Japanese PM

It’s not clear if Stroud was courageous (or foolhardy) enough to face off against the wrestlers.

Stroud and Parsons took a photograph with a group of wrestlers at the venue.

The two NFL players also threw first pitches at a Tokyo Giants baseball game.

Perhaps it’s no surprise that the quarterback’s throw ended up closer to the strike zone than the hard-hitting linebacker’s.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Watch: NFL Star Gets Dominated by Sumo Wrestler, Laughed at After Embarrassing Loss
24-Year-Old Teacher Arrested for Allegedly 'Making Out' with 5th-Grader After Parents Find Text Chain
Travis Kelce Annoyed by Fans who Keep Sending 'Random' Stuff to His House - 'It's Not Getting to Me'
Football Hall of Famer Booted from Network, Show Shut Down After More Than 20 Years on the Air
Watch: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Apparently Tries to Escape Reporters, Refuses to Answer Questions
See more...

Conversation