Watch: NFL Star Gets Dominated by Sumo Wrestler, Laughed at After Embarrassing Loss
Gridiron football skills don’t translate so smoothly into the ancient Japanese art of sumo wrestling.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons faced off with a sumo wrestler during an international trip to Tokyo this week.
The defensive standout’s speed and agility didn’t prove enough to overcome the strength of the wrestler, who dispatched him with considerable ease in their first bout.
The wrestler — who hasn’t been publicly identified — even mocked Parson’s size, pretending to cradle a baby and referencing Parsons’ height of 6’3 in another gesture.
Micah Parsons went 1v1 with a sumo wrestler 😳
This Tokyo trip is WILD. pic.twitter.com/Fl2hkCHW9g
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 5, 2024
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was also present at the exhibition, and was amused at seeing one of the NFL’s most powerful defensive players manhandled by a practitioner of the sumo art.
In a twist, though, Parsons proved capable of driving the large wrestler out of the ring in their second go-round.
Parsons went on to suggest that the exchange wouldn’t be the last time he faced off against a sumo wrestler.
One thing you won’t do is disrespect the lion and think I’m not finna lock in! https://t.co/4pZTiU1qm8
— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 5, 2024
One fan even suggested that the exchange could spur curiosity in sumo wrestling from NFL teams — especially those looking for potential offensive linemen.
The NFL should take notes and bring these sumo wrestlers in as OL.
Micah and these other Defensive Ends would get cooked.
— B.B. Bundy (@BB_Bundy) May 5, 2024
It’s not clear if Stroud was courageous (or foolhardy) enough to face off against the wrestlers.
Stroud and Parsons took a photograph with a group of wrestlers at the venue.
#Cowboys Micah Parsons threw the first pitch at a @TokyoGiants game and did Sumo Wrestling Training in Japan.
Parsons is living an entire life this offseason 🤟 pic.twitter.com/iBPMsQKYN3
— Discovery✨ (@SquareM89) May 5, 2024
The two NFL players also threw first pitches at a Tokyo Giants baseball game.
🏈 x ⚾️
Micah Parsons and CJ Stroud tossed the first pitch in Tokyo!
(Via: @TokyoGiants)pic.twitter.com/n2o2XJCmD4
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 4, 2024
Perhaps it’s no surprise that the quarterback’s throw ended up closer to the strike zone than the hard-hitting linebacker’s.
