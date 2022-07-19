AOC Smirks as She Is Arrested by Capitol Police Outside Supreme Court

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was arrested during a Tuesday pro-abortion protest at the Supreme Court.

The Democrat smiled at the crowd as a Capitol Police officer led her away from the Supreme Court building, The Hill reported.

“It is against the law to block traffic … We have already given our standard three warnings. Some of the demonstrators are refusing to get out of the street, so we are starting to make arrests,” U.S. Capitol Police wrote in a series of Tweets on Tuesday afternoon.

AOC pretended to be in handcuffs when she was escorted away from the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/QnUP4ZQWxX — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 19, 2022

In a peculiar twist, AOC held her hands behind her back as if she were handcuffed during the arrest.

The New York congresswoman then proceeded to raise a fist to the protesting crowd.

With the gesture complete, she returned her hands to the handcuffed position.

Should she have been arrested? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Progressive congresswoman Ilhan Omar was also arrested during the Supreme Court protest, according to KSTP-TV.

Omar appears to make the same fist gesture after holding her hands in a handcuff position in one video of her arrest.

Staff confirms this is video of Rep @ilhanmn under arrest and in handcuffs , she and other female Members were arrested in a protest supporting abortion rights in front of the Supreme Court today pic.twitter.com/2RwOAq6U2J — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) July 19, 2022

Video of the protest shows demonstrators sitting on the road and holding pro-abortion signs.

Earlier here is @IlhanMN smiling as she waits to be arrested outside the Supreme Court as part of a pro abortion protest. pic.twitter.com/ge0ovx0VXX — Bernadette Hassan (@bernadetteh1776) July 19, 2022

The Capitol Police announced that they made 34 arrests during the protest — including the arrests of 16 members of Congress.

UPDATE: We made a total of 34 arrests for Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding (DC Code § 22–1307). That arrest number includes 16 Members of Congress. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) July 19, 2022

Those arrested were allegedly blocking a road outside of the Supreme Court, according to law enforcement.

Those arrested include several members of Congress associated with the progressive “squad.”

Here is a full list of all 17 House Dems who were arrested this afternoon outside the Supreme Court: https://t.co/97CDwvhW8z pic.twitter.com/5umO6xgXxk — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) July 19, 2022

It’s not clear if those arrested will be cited by the police or charged by prosecutors.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.