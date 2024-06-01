Costco CFO Provides Huge Update on Future of $1.50 Hot Dog Combo

One of Costco’s signature deals isn’t going anywhere.

Gary Millerchip, chief financial officer of the wholesale chain, on Thursday addressed the future of the $1.50 hot-dog and drink deal — which has long been a staple of Costco’s food court — and vowed to keep it.

He relayed the good consumer news during a quarterly earnings conference call with shareholders, according to Fox Business.

Millerchip pledged to continue the business practices of his recently retired predecessor, Richard Galanti.

“While I can’t promise to be able to match the humor that Richard Galanti has become famous for, I can promise the same level of open dialogue and transparency you’ve come to expect,” Millerchip said.

Costco’s new finance chief today: “I also want to confirm the $1.50 hot dog price is safe.” — Nathaniel Meyersohn (@nmeyersohn) May 30, 2024

“Oh, and to clear up some recent media speculation, I also want to confirm the $1.50 hot-dog price is safe.”

Costco’s new CFO just did his first earnings call. During the opening remarks, he had to mention that the $1.50 Hot Dog deal is safe. Incredible commitment to the bit. pic.twitter.com/aSqZlA2yZs — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) May 31, 2024

Is the Costco $1.50 hot-dog combo the last real value deal in America? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The company’s bottom line might have proved essential in preserving the affordable deal.

Costco has weathered poor economic conditions in the past year, according to Yahoo.

The company reported 6 percent year-over-year gains in same-store sales in Millerchip’s conference call.

Costco has long fiercely defended the somewhat dated price point, according to Today.

The scorching inflation that has defined the economy during President Joe Biden’s tenure hasn’t proved fatal to some other low-cost items that are favorites of consumers.

The founder of Arizona Iced Tea pledged in late 2022 to keep the can’s 99-cent price point until it isn’t possible anymore, CNBC reported.

“For as long as we can, we’re going to hold our price,” chairman and founder Don Vultaggio said of the bargain.

Vultaggio pointed to the tea maker’s refusal to spend money on marketing luxuries such as Super Bowl ads as a defining difference between Arizona and other drink chains.

______________________________________________

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.