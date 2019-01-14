1 freed, 3 others to stand trial over Kenya mall attack

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A magistrate’s court in Kenya has ruled that three men must stand trial on charges they were involved in a deadly attack on a Nairobi shopping mall in 2013.

The magistrate said Monday he was satisfied with prosecutors’ evidence linking the three suspects to the days-long siege of Westgate Mall in which 67 people were killed.

A fourth suspect was freed for lack of evidence.

The Somali Islamic extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack that shocked Kenyans and horrified the world.

Since 2011 the rebel group, which is linked to al-Qaida, has vowed retribution on Kenya for sending troops to Somalia.

