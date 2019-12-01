SECTIONS
News
Print

11 Wounded, 2 Critically, in New Orleans Shooting

New Orleans police investigate the scene of a shootingMax Becherer / The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate via APNew Orleans police investigate the scene of a shooting, Dec. 1, 2019, on the edge of the city's famed French Quarter. (Max Becherer / The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

By AP Reports
Published December 1, 2019 at 8:37am
Print

New Orleans police say 11 people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday on the edge of the city’s famed French Quarter.

A police news release said two people were in critical condition.

No arrests were announced by midday Sunday.

Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson told The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune that a person of interest has been detained, but it was not immediately clear whether the person had any connection to the shooting.

Police said 10 people were taken to two hospitals and another walked in.

TRENDING: Ex-Clinton Employee Farrow Says Hillary Changed as Weinstein Scandal Threatened Her Money

Further details haven’t been released.

The shooting happened about 3:20 a.m. on a busy commercial block of Canal Street that has streetcar tracks and is near many hotels.

Ferguson said police quickly responded to the scene as patrols were heightened for this weekend’s Bayou Classic, the annual Thanksgiving weekend rivalry football game between Grambling State and Southern University at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Do you think people who commit crimes like this should receive the death penalty?

Kenneth Culbreth told The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune that he had gone into a CVS pharmacy in the early morning hours to make a quick purchase.

Moments later, he walked out to a crime scene.

“On my way out of the CVS, I heard pops,” Culbreth said.

“It was so many,” he said, “I couldn’t keep count.”

Culbreth spent the rest of the morning watching the scene, with law enforcement and several emergency vehicles moving in and out at a rapid pace.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







6-Year-Old Girl Still Missing After Truck Swept Away in Thanksgiving Tragedy
At Least 21 Dead in Hour-Long Cartel Attack 35 Miles from Texas Border
11 Wounded, 2 Critically, in New Orleans Shooting
NYC Tries To Keep Gun Case out of Supreme Court, SCOTUS Says Not So Fast
Firefighter Demoted After Discovery of 'Hangman's Noose' in Locker
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×