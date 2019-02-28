SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

2 groups fighting over display of Bible at veterans hospital

In this photo provided by the Office of Public Affairs, Manchester VA Medical Center, a Bible is displayed at the Manchester VA Medical Center in Manchester, N.H. Two organizations are fighting over the display of the Bible at the medical center. The Bible was carried by a prisoner of war in World War II and became part of a memorial and was later removed after the Military Religious Freedom Foundation objected. WMUR-TV reports another group, the Northeast POW-MIA Network, wants to put it back. (Office of Public Affairs, Manchester VA Medical Center via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 2:22pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Two organizations are fighting over the display of a Bible at the Manchester VA Medical Center.

The Bible was carried by a prisoner of war in World War II and became part of a memorial at the medical center. It was removed after the Military Religious Freedom Foundation objected. WMUR-TV reports another group, the Northeast POW-MIA Network, wants to put it back.

The Missing Man Table memorial honors missing veterans and POWs. The foundation said the Bible’s presence was intolerable and unconstitutional. The medical center put the Bible in a display case.

Paul Martin of the POW-MIA network said the donated Bible is not just a religious artifact but that it means that the prisoner of war held onto faith and hope that he could be brought home.

___

TRENDING: Cohen Admits To Speaking with Democratic Party Before Testifying Against Trump

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Neo-Nazi group’s new leader? Black man vowing to dissolve it
2 groups fighting over display of Bible at veterans hospital
O’Rourke team begins national staffing talks amid 2020 buzz
Longtime New Orleans meteorologist Carl Arredondo signs off
Georgia Tech’s Joseph says no reason given for suspension
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×