The general manager of the Atlanta Falcons explained his head-scratching decision to draft a quarterback in the top 10 of the NFL draft Thursday night just weeks after the team signed league veteran Kirk Cousins to a major contract.

Causal observers and fans of the franchise alike were shocked when the team selected former University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall.

The 23-year-old Heisman finalist took the Huskies to the national title game in January but came up short against Michigan.

The 23-year-old Heisman finalist took the Huskies to the national title game in January but came up short against Michigan.

Despite his talent, it was believed Atlanta had locked down the quarterback position in March when Kirk Cousins was lured away from Minnesota and given a four-year, $180 million contract.

The selection of Penix caught Cousins by surprise as well, according to his agent.

The selection of Penix caught Cousins by surprise as well, according to his agent.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said Thursday night he understood the confusion behind using an early draft pick on a quarterback who will be 24 when the season starts to back up a veteran the team just locked down.

“When you can add a high-caliber player like that with his intangibles, those tools — he’s a winner,” Fontenot told reporters.

“Very, very excited,” he said. “You don’t pass up that opportunity.”

Fontenot also addressed the elephant in the room.

“Kirk Cousins is our quarterback,” he said. “We’re very excited about Kirk, we’re very excited about this team. And Michael Penix is, we’re talking about the future. The draft is — you look at the future and you look at the big picture.

“But we’re very excited about that quarterback room. And again, Kirk is our quarterback, but adding Michael Penix is thinking about the future.”







Fontenot added he wants to build Atlanta into a “sustained winner” and believes Penix will be a big part of that.

Cousins’ agent, Mike McCartney, told ESPN the veteran quarterback was caught off guard that his successor was drafted and that he was only informed of the pick while the team was on the clock Thursday night.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said he would not divulge Cousins’ reaction.

“He got called on the clock, obviously because of the sensitive time with the issues of what you got going on,” Morris said.

"It's never a right time to talk to a quarterback about those things," the coach added. "And reactions are always going to be private when it comes to those things, unless Kirk decides to tell you some of those things that are whatever they may be."

“It’s never a right time to talk to a quarterback about those things,” the coach added. “And reactions are always going to be private when it comes to those things, unless Kirk decides to tell you some of those things that are whatever they may be.”

Morris said Cousins, who has yet to play a snap for the Falcons, is a “competitor.”

Penix told ESPN he was surprised at being drafted by a team with a veteran quarterback on a new contract but he hoped to learn from the four-time Pro Bowler.

“He’s played a lot of football,” the former Washington star said. “I feel like I’m going to come in and I’m going to learn. I’m going to learn from him.”

If Cousins remains healthy and starts for Atlanta for the entirety of his contract, Penix will be 28 by the time he’s given the keys to the team.

