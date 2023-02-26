Parler Share
News
A woman holds a silver pair of Apple AirPods Max, which have become the target of a group of thieves in New York City.
A woman holds a silver pair of Apple AirPods Max, which have become the target of a group of thieves in New York City. (Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images)

More Than 20 People Have Fallen Victim as Thieves Notice This 1 Item - They Are Looking for Something Specific

 By The Associated Press  February 26, 2023 at 9:42am
Parler Share

At least 21 people in New York City have had their Apple headphones stolen right off their heads by a roving team of moped-riding bandits, police said.

The thefts started on Jan. 28 and have typically involved four people on two mopeds riding up to victims from behind, snatching their Apple AirPods Max headphones and then speeding off. The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.

The sonic swipers have struck all over Manhattan, including one incident in Central Park, with victims ranging in age from 18 to 41, police said. The bulk of the thefts happened in mid-to-late afternoon. Five headphones were stolen on Feb. 8, and eight were taken on Feb. 18.

The thieves remain at large, and no arrests have been made.

Police this week released a photo of suspects riding mopeds and a video showing one of them getting off a moped carrying two AirPod Max headphones and walking into Washington Square Park.

Trending:
Strange Dust Coats Cars Across Several States as Odd Smell Permeates the Air

Unlike AirPods and AirPods Pro, which are small and fit inside the ear, AirPods Max headphones rest over the ears and have an adjustable headband connecting the right and left sides.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




More Than 20 People Have Fallen Victim as Thieves Notice This 1 Item - They Are Looking for Something Specific
Murder Charges Filed Against Model's Former In-Laws After Disturbing Discovery in Refrigerator
Mexican President Posts Photo He Claims Shows a Mythological Creature, Appears to Believe Picture Is Totally Real
Explosion Rips Through Sports Event - Spectators and Athletes Both Caught in the Blast
First Lady Reveals If Biden Will Run for President in 2024
See more...

Conversation