News
An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is parked on Jan. 23, 2002, outside the Oscar Mayer Elementary School in Chicago.
Thieves Hit Oscar Mayer Wienermobile During Stopover

 By Richard Moorhead  February 12, 2023 at 10:13am
These Las Vegas thieves must not want to be an Oscar Mayer Weiner.

Thieves jacked the catalytic converter from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Las Vegas earlier this month, according to KVVU-TV.

The vehicle — shaped like a massive hot dog — received repairs from a local truck company in order to become roadworthy again.

The Wienermobile was back on the road one day after receiving repairs, according to CBS News.

It’s unclear if suspects have been arrested in connection to the converter theft.

Have you ever seen the Wienermobile in person?

Authorities have made busts of organized catalytic converter theft rings before, however.

A Phoenix man was charged with 40 counts of unlawful purchases after the Phoenix police found a mother lode of stolen catalytic converters in a storage unit last year.

The devices can be stolen from the undercarriage of most cars with relative ease.

Some thieves are capable of slicing the valuable parts from cars in less than two minutes, according to the Phoenix New Times.

They contain three rare earth metals that thieves can sell to unscrupulous scrappers for profit — platinum, palladium and rhodium.

The increasing frequency of catalytic converter thefts has led some states to up criminal penalties for those involved in their unlawful sale.

The Arizona legislature passed a law last year criminalizing the sale of a used catalytic converter in cases where it isn’t being installed on a vehicle, according to the New Times.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




