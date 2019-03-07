24 senators ask Trump to protect Venezuelans in US

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of senators — 23 Democrats and one Republican — are asking President Donald Trump to protect Venezuelan citizens currently in the United States from deportation, given the crisis rocking the South American country.

The 24 senators, including Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, are asking Trump to designate Venezuelans for Temporary Protected Status.

Florida’s Marco Rubio is the only Republican in the group.

The White House did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Trump administration officials have moved to discontinue that specific protection for many countries, but a federal judge extended it last week for people from Sudan, Nicaragua, Haiti and El Salvador as a preliminary injunction remains in effect.

Several lawsuits have been filed to avoid the termination of the TPS program.

