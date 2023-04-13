Parler Share
News
Craig Breen
Craig Breen (AP Photo)

33-Year-Old Driver Dies in On-Track Accident Ahead of World Championship Race

 By The Associated Press  April 13, 2023 at 8:14am
Parler Share

Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident Thursday during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said.

The full circumstances of the 33-year-old Irish driver’s death were not immediately clear.

“Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for Croatia Rally,” the team said.

“Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time. Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig’s family, friends and his many fans. Hyundai Motorsport will make no further comment at this time.”

Breen had competed in World Rally Championship events since 2009 for various teams.

Trending:
Trump Makes Big Prediction About What Will Happen to Biden in 2024: 'Almost Inappropriate for Me to Say It'

The event in Croatia was scheduled to start next week.

“On behalf of the FIA, I wish to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Craig Breen following his passing during a private testing accident in Croatia,” said Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of governing body FIA.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and the entire Rally community at this difficult time.”

Breen was the son of a former Irish national rally champion and began his career in karting.

He won several rally titles at various levels of national and international competitions, and was a regular podium finisher in the World Rally Championship.

In 2012, he was involved in an accident at a rally in Italy in which his co-driver, Gareth Roberts, was killed.

“The Irish motorsport community is numbed by this tragic news,” Motorsport Ireland president Aidan Harper said in a statement.

“Craig was a world class driver and a world class person.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Police Declare Actor Drake Bell 'Missing and Endangered'
MLB Umpire Hospitalized After 'Scary' In-Game Incident
33-Year-Old Driver Dies in On-Track Accident Ahead of World Championship Race
Trump Makes Defiant Gesture Before Entering NY Attorney General Letitia James' Office
Fellow Democrats Call on Sen. Dianne Feinstein to Resign: 'It's Now a Dereliction of Duty'
See more...

Conversation