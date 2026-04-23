What RFK Jr, Joe Rogan and Mel Gibson Have In Common: The “Miracle” Drug Keeping Them Young

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Mel Gibson’s appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” set the internet on fire. Gibson, who isn’t shy about sharing his opinions, beliefs, and experiences, made news talking about the cancer-fighting potential of Ivermectin.

In that same interview, Gibson shared his experience with methylene blue — an experience shared by Joe Rogan:

One of the other drugs discussed during this conversation was methylene blue — a medical dye that has been in use for over a century. After Gibson indicated his friends are “drinking” methylene blue, Joe Rogan said the substance has “profound effects on your mitochondria,” to which Gibson replied in agreement: “This stuff works, man.”

It’s not just Joe Rogan and Mel Gibson who swear by methylene blue. MAHA godfather and current Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was seen on video earlier this year using methylene blue while on a flight.

Few men have defied the effects of Father Time better than the trio of Joe Rogan, Mel Gibson, and RFK Jr. So it’s not surprising that everyone is looking for more information on methylene blue. While methylene blue is just now going mainstream, it isn’t new to many in the know, according to The New York Post:

In recent years, celebrities, wellness influencers and biohackers have touted methylene blue for several off-label uses, claiming it can boost energy levels and metabolism, enhance cognitive function and combat aging — though evidence remains limited. Early research suggests that methylene blue may have antioxidant properties that help reduce toxic proteins in the brain, potentially aiding in the prevention of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Some studies also indicate that the drug may help delay skin aging by stimulating the production of collagen and elastin, reducing cellular damage and promoting wound healing.

WHAT IS METHYLENE BLUE?

First used in the 1800s, today, this century-old compound is FDA-approved for methemoglobinemia (a condition in which the blood can’t carry oxygen properly) but has garnered renewed interest for its off-label applications, particularly in enhancing mitochondrial function, combating neurodegenerative diseases, and as an adjunct treatment of long COVID.

How methylene blue works and its “off-label” uses:

Energy Backup: Methylene blue acts like a “backup generator” for your cells’ energy factories (mitochondria). When part of the energy production line (specifically “Complex I”) breaks down—due to toxins, disease, or aging—methylene blue moves electrons directly to later stages of the energy-making process, allowing cells to keep producing energy (ATP) even when parts of the system are damaged. Oxidative Stress Reduction: It acts like a molecular sponge, soaking up harmful molecules called reactive oxygen species (ROS) that damage cells. By neutralizing these destructive molecules, it reduces oxidative stress — a key contributor to aging and diseases like Alzheimer’s. It also blocks caspase-6, an enzyme that drives brain inflammation and kills neurons in Alzheimer’s patients. Think of it as a two-in-one protector: It calms oxidative damage while stopping the enzyme that fuels brain cell death.

HOW YOU CAN GET METHYLENE BLUE

The medical experts at The Wellness Company – like Dr. Peter McCullough – were leaders in the efforts to provide the public with accurate medical information during COVID. These experts have repeatedly shown that they prioritized the health and welfare of their patients over the bottom line of the big pharmaceutical companies.

Recharge is the first-ever combination of Methylene Blue, NAD, and PQQ, all packed into tablets that avoid the blue tongue and the mess.

Methylene Blue protects the mitochondria and keeps them running efficiently.

NAD, a coenzyme found in every cell in your body, is the fuel your mitochondria need for energy production and repair enzymes.

PQQ is a vitamin-like compound that boosts mitochondrial production.

This powerhouse trio supports cognition, energy, and longevity!

RECHARGE has been scientifically formulated with research-backed ingredients to enhance mental clarity and focus. Methylene Blue, NAD, and PQQ are a powerful combo for enhanced cognitive function and ultimate mitochondrial health.

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional health care guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.

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