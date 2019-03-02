SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

50 years after it opened, Alabama music studio plans a party

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 9:59am
Modified March 2, 2019 at 10:55am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (AP) — A small northern Alabama music studio where The Rolling Stones, Cher, and other stars recorded their hit songs is turning 50 this year.

Muscle Shoals Sound Studios will host an April 27 celebration of the milestone in Sheffield, Alabama.

David Hood will perform as part of a Muscle Shoals All-Stars revue, fronted by singer Carla Russell, Al.com reported . Hood is one of the studio’s co-founders and the bassist for prolific session musicians Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, also known as The Swampers.

The Swampers opened Muscle Shoals Sound in 1969, after backing R&B stars such as Wilson Pickett and Etta James at nearby FAME Studios.

“It seems like a blink of an eye, really,” Hood told the Alabama news site. “It doesn’t seem possible that it’s been 50 years.”

TRENDING: Green New Nightmare: City’s Attempt To Go ‘100% Renewable’ Brings Massive Costs

Hood and fellow Swampers musicians Jimmy Johnson, Roger Hawkins and Barry Beckett recorded much of their work at the Sheffield building — formerly the home of a coffin factory.

In 1978, they relocated the studio to a former Naval Reserve Building along the Tennessee River. That’s where Bob Dylan recorded his 1979 “Slow Train Coming” album; and his 1980 “Saved” album.

Cher was among the first artists the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section worked with at the original studio. Her resulting album, released in June 1969, was titled “3614 Jackson Highway” after Muscle Shoals Sound’s address in Sheffield. The address was superimposed on the album’s cover photo, Al.com reported .

The studio scored a hit with soul singer R. B. Greaves’ song “Take a Letter Maria,” released in September 1969.

Songs of the 1960s and ’70s recorded at the Sheffield location also included:

— The Rolling Stones’ “Brown Sugar” and “Wild Horses.”

— Bob Seger’s recording of “Old Time Rock and Roll.”

— Jimmy Cliff’s “Sitting in Limbo”

— The Staple Singers’ recordings of “I’ll Take You There” and “Respect Yourself.”

Decades later, blues-rockers The Black Keys recorded much of their breakthrough 2010 album “Brothers” at the original studio, renewing interest in Muscle Shoals Sound’s history.

Hood is continuing to record music at Muscle Shoals Sound. In an interview with Al.com, he said it still feels good making music there.

“I play live for events and different shows and things like but I much prefer the studio,” he said. “I like to sit in the chair and go for the sound, and let everybody else do their dancing.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







March roars in like a lion with rain, snow, bitter cold
Decision expected for police who fatally shot Stephon Clark
Royals All-Star Perez faces likelihood of Tommy John surgery
The Latest: Sanders says his campaign built to beat Trump
Trump Has CPAC Crowd Chanting ‘USA’ After His Electrifying 2020 Prediction
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×