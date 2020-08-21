SECTIONS
6 Injured, 4 Missing After Explosion at Texas Port

A dredging vessel in Corpus Christi, Texas, hit a pipeline on Aug. 21, 2020, sparking an explosion that sent six people to the hospital and left four others missing.

By The Associated Press
Published August 21, 2020 at 9:38am
A dredging vessel at a Texas port hit a natural gas pipeline on Friday, sparking an explosion that sent six people to the hospital and left four others missing, authorities said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the four missing people are crew members on the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd.

The explosion happened at about 8 a.m. in the Port of Corpus Christi.

Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha said that upon arrival, firefighters “encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions.”

By late Friday morning, the supply line feeding the fire had been shut off and the fire was going out, Rocha said.

Coast Guard Lt. Marina Lawrence said the vessel hit a submerged pipeline. The Port of Corpus Christi said in a statement that a natural gas pipeline was involved and that operators had isolated it.

Rocha said that of the six people transported to a hospital, one was in serious condition.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement saying that the state was working closely with authorities in the area and that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was monitoring the air quality.

Rocha said most of the heavy smoke was blowing into a rural area.

