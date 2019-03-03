SECTIONS
A right to vacation? NYC idea prompts debate over days off

By AP Reports
Published March 3, 2019 at 5:55am
NEW YORK (AP) — A debate over whether New York City should make a pioneering move to require paid vacations has both sides saying: Give me a break.

Mayor Bill de Blasio wants New York to become the first place in the 50 states to make private businesses provide time off with pay . The idea is awaiting action in the City Council.

The Democratic mayor says it’s “not a healthy society” when workers can’t take a personal day for a family occasion, or simply for respite, without a financial hit.

But some city-based small business owners say paid vacation would pile on pressures after minimum wage increases and a paid sick leave requirement in recent years.

Many countries have paid vacation laws, as does the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

