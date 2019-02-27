A very merry Christmas at Best Buy with sales booming

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy is reporting big holiday sales numbers, more evidence that Americans are willing and able to spend.

A dire report from the U.S. Commerce Department this month on retail sales cast a pall over the sector, raising concerns that an extended period of elevated consumer confidence had ended abruptly. Other notable retailers, like Walmart, also had big holiday quarters.

Shares in Best Buy jumped more than 11 percent before the opening bell Wednesday.

The nation’s biggest consumer electronics retailer said comparable-stores sales, a key indicator of a company’s health, rose 3 percent in the fourth-quarter and 9 percent on the year. Best Buy raised its quarterly dividend by 11 percent, to 50 cents per share.

