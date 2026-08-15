Poll: Voters Embrace Conservative Positions on Cultural Issues before Midterms

According to podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey, phrases such as “abortion is health care,” “love is love,” and “no human being is illegal” are used to emotionally manipulate voters into having misplaced empathy.

But the days of toxic empathy may be over. According to a new poll commissioned by Concerned Women for America (CWA), voters are leaning towards common sense — taking a conservative stance on cultural issues as the midterm elections loom.

“The results here clearly show voters are supportive of a socially conservative agenda. For pro-lifers, in particular, the findings that almost 70% of voters agree with reinstating the FDA’s in-person requirement for dispensing the abortion drug, mifepristone, are encouraging,” Matt Carpenter, the director of FRC Action, told The Washington Stand.

The CWA poll further found that “over 69% believe it is very or somewhat important in deciding who to vote for” in the upcoming midterm election “that candidates oppose forcing female athletes to participate in sports and share locker rooms with biological boys/men identifying as girls/women.”

Other topics that are hot button topics for voters this election season include the abortion drug, LGBT content that targets children, and child-mutilating gender transition surgeries.

“Candidates running for office this year must recognize that voters are widely supportive of protecting women’s health, the ability to raise children, fairness in women’s sports, protecting children from gender transitions and from TV content with LGBTQ themes,” said Penny Nance, CEO and president of CWA. “We are encouraged by the poll results, especially in this politically divisive time. This poll should serve as a roadmap for conservative candidates.”

Talk has recently been abuzz about mifepristone, the abortion-inducing drug that many women can easily access through mail order. Attorney General Todd Blanche recently vowed during his Senate confirmation hearing to address the issue.

“We [the Department of Justice] are trying to let the FDA do their work so that we can work to protect the lives of the unborn children and, frankly, the states’ laws,” Blanche told Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) earlier this month.

CWA found that “over 67% definitely or probably believe that the FDA should again require an in-person doctor’s visit before dispensing the abortion drug,” while 53% of voters believe that protecting the unborn and reproductive policy the most important issue to them.

“This is a policy the FDA can take care of at any time, it just requires the political will to do so. Reinstating these safeguards are a minimum ask for pro-lifers, and as the polling shows, are popular among the electorate,” Carpenter observed. “And political will can be bolstered by polls like this. Republicans would be wise to embrace this socially conservative agenda, and take every opportunity now, while they enjoy control of the White House and Congress, to show voters they are aligned with these winning policies.”

Additionally, a similar margin of men and women believe “companies that pay for abortion services in their health policy or travel for an abortion should also help with employee childcare for those women who choose to give birth to their child.” Seventy-nine percent of women surveyed by CWA agreed with this statement, while 77% of men agreed as well.

Fifty-nine percent of participants said that protecting children from gender ideology is the most important issue to them. This comes after House Republicans have recently put pressure on the FCC to put warning labels on kids’ shows with controversial gender themes.

The survey also found that “60% definitely or probably believe it is concerning that a recent survey found that 40% of Netflix shows that are rated for children contain LGBTQ+ themes, characters, and storylines.”

Despite the narrative of the cultural Left and the mainstream media, over 63% “somewhat or strongly oppose allowing gender transition services, including puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones, to be dispensed to minors under 18 years of age.”

Quinn Delamater is a reporter for The Washington Stand.

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