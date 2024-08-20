Share
News

Alaska Air and Hawaiian Airlines Clear Huge Hurdle in Proposed Merger

 By The Associated Press  August 20, 2024 at 6:30am
Share

Alaska Air is one step closer to acquiring Hawaiian Airlines after the U.S. Department of Justice chose not to challenge the $1 billion deal that the carriers say will create a company better able to serve travelers.

Alaska Air announced in December that it would pay $18 in cash for each share of Hawaiian. The deal includes $900 million in debt held by Hawaiian Airlines.

The brands of both airlines would be preserved after the merger, which is rare in an industry where decades of acquisitions have left only four big carriers dominating the U.S. market.

Alaska and Hawaiian said they have few overlapping routes and the intent of a tie-up is to allow the new airline to better compete with the nation’s Big Four: American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.

Alaska Air and Hawaiian Holdings, the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, said in regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday that the review period for the Justice Department, which had already been extended several times, expired just after midnight.

Trending:
Former NFL Player Issues Statement After He's Arrested Over Incident That Forced International Flight to Turn Around

The closing is still subject to approval from the Department of Transportation. Alaska and Hawaiian have been working with Transportation on lingering issues, according to the SEC filing.

If Alaska and Hawaiian close their agreement, it will be the first combination of sizeable U.S. airlines since 2016, when Alaska outbid JetBlue to buy Virgin America.

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. jumped more than 12 percent at the opening bell Tuesday. Alaska Air Group Inc. shares were flat.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Alaska Air and Hawaiian Airlines Clear Huge Hurdle in Proposed Merger
Democratic Politician on Trial for Murder of Investigative Journalist
British Tech Tycoon Attempting to Bounce Back from HP Fraud Case Lost at Sea
Bus Vendor Cancellations Create Chaos in St. Louis
Former NFL Player Accused of Urinating on Passenger During Flight
See more...

Conversation