Algeria president’s offer to protesters fails to quell anger

A demonstrator holds up a sign that reads, "no to a 5th term" during a protest to denounce President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term, in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, March 3, 2019. Algeria's Constitutional Council has been placed under high security as President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term is due to be formally submitted. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 1:46am
Modified March 4, 2019 at 2:04am
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Angry Algerians have protested into the night despite President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s offer of a new constitution and a truncated next term.

Crowds of mainly young protesters faced off with riot police in Algiers late Sunday and early Monday after Bouteflika’s campaign manager formalized the longtime leader’s candidacy for a fifth term in the April 18 election. Demonstrations were also held in other cities.

Bouteflika has barely been seen in public since a 2013 stroke and is facing protests over his leadership. He said Sunday in a statement that if he’s re-elected, he would hold a referendum on a new constitution and call an early election in which he wouldn’t run.

Protesters don’t want him to run at all, and described his offer as a ploy to remain in power.

