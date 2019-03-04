Algeria president’s offer to protesters fails to quell anger

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Angry Algerians have protested into the night despite President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s offer of a new constitution and a truncated next term.

Crowds of mainly young protesters faced off with riot police in Algiers late Sunday and early Monday after Bouteflika’s campaign manager formalized the longtime leader’s candidacy for a fifth term in the April 18 election. Demonstrations were also held in other cities.

Bouteflika has barely been seen in public since a 2013 stroke and is facing protests over his leadership. He said Sunday in a statement that if he’s re-elected, he would hold a referendum on a new constitution and call an early election in which he wouldn’t run.

Protesters don’t want him to run at all, and described his offer as a ploy to remain in power.

