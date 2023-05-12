Share
News
Alvin Bragg speaking during a news conference
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks during a news conference in New York City on April 18, 2023. (Ted Shaffrey / AP Photo)

Alvin Bragg Announces Charges Against Marine Involved in Fatal Subway Clash with Jordan Neely

 By The Associated Press  May 11, 2023 at 9:03pm
A man who kept a chokehold around the neck of an agitated fellow passenger on a New York City subway, leading to the other rider’s death, is expected to turn himself in to authorities Friday on a manslaughter charge that could send him to prison for 15 years.

Manhattan prosecutors announced Thursday they would bring the criminal charge against Daniel Penny, 24, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, in the May 1 death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely.

Neely’s death, captured on video by a freelance journalist, has raised an uproar over many issues, including how those with mental illness are treated by the transit system and the city, as well as crime and vigilantism.

Penny’s attorneys did not respond to a request for comment after the prosecutors made their announcement.

They have previously said Penny acted in self-defense.

Friends of Neely said the former subway performer had been dealing with homelessness and mental illness in recent years.

He had several arrests to his name, including a 2021 assault of a 67-year-old woman leaving a subway station.

A second-degree manslaughter charge in New York will require the jury to find that a person has engaged in reckless conduct that creates an unjustifiable risk of death, and then consciously disregards that risk.

The law also requires that conduct to be a gross deviation from how a reasonable person would act in a similar situation.

The Associated Press
Location
New York City




Conversation