Fact Check: Did Pete Hegseth Accidentally Quote a 'Fake Bible Verse from Pulp Fiction'?

Several media outlets and social media users are accusing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of quoting a “fake” Bible verse in a prayer this week, mixing up a Hollywood script with Holy Scripture.

A look at the actual facts shows how wrong they are.

At a prayer service at the Pentagon on Thursday, Hegseth closed his remarks by saying that he wanted to read a prayer that had been delivered to him from the lead planner of Sandy-1, the search and rescue mission of the downed Air Force colonel in Iran Easter weekend. Sandy is the call sign for combat search and rescue missions, which are in turn known by the acronym CSAR.

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