Fact Check: Did Pete Hegseth Accidentally Quote a 'Fake Bible Verse from Pulp Fiction'?

Several media outlets and social media users are accusing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of quoting a “fake” Bible verse in a prayer this week, mixing up a Hollywood script with Holy Scripture.
A look at the actual facts shows how wrong they are.
At a prayer service at the Pentagon on Thursday, Hegseth closed his remarks by saying that he wanted to read a prayer that had been delivered to him from the lead planner of Sandy-1, the search and rescue mission of the downed Air Force colonel in Iran Easter weekend. Sandy is the call sign for combat search and rescue missions, which are in turn known by the acronym CSAR.
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Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.
Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law