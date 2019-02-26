SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

AP names Jack Auresto deputy Washington bureau chief, video

Jack Auresto is photographed Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at The Associated Press in Washington. The AP is naming Auresto as deputy Washington bureau chief for video, a key leadership role in AP's Washington bureau. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 4:15am
Modified February 26, 2019 at 4:17am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press on Tuesday named Jack Auresto as deputy Washington bureau chief for video, a key leadership role in AP’s Washington bureau.

Auresto’s appointment was announced by AP Washington bureau chief Julie Pace.

“Jack is a talented newsman and creative problem-solver who will be integral to AP’s efforts to bolster cross-format coverage in Washington,” Pace said.

Auresto, 38, first joined AP in 2014 as broadcast unit manager for U.S. video operations. He’s been a leader in AP’s video coverage of elections and the ongoing special counsel investigation. He also has been instrumental in launching AP’s Newsmaker interview series.

In his new position, Auresto will coordinate video coverage of the White House, Congress and other Washington beats. He’ll also work closely with AP’s political team in Washington and around the country on coverage of the 2020 presidential campaign.

TRENDING: New Hampshire Poll Shows a Two-Man Race at the Top in Democratic Presidential Field

Before joining the AP, Auresto worked as an assignment manager at WHDH, the NBC affiliate in Boston, and broadcast manager at WFXT, Boston’s Fox affiliate. He is a graduate of Northeastern University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







AP names Jack Auresto deputy Washington bureau chief, video
Frederick Douglass biography among Lukas prize nominees
Vatican says Cardinal Pell has ‘right to defend himself’ until last level of justice in Australia but news is ‘painful’
Bad timing: Women’s WCup downhill result amended 3 days on
EU intern is daughter of Russian leader Putin’s spokesman
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×