SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

AP NewsBreak: US plans to lift protections for gray wolves

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 8:49am
Modified March 6, 2019 at 8:55am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials plan to lift protections for gray wolves across the Lower 48 states, a move certain to re-ignite the legal battle over a predator that’s rebounding in some regions but absent in others.

Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt was expected to announce the proposal during a Wednesday speech before a wildlife conference in Denver.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Spokesman Gavin Shire tells the Associated Press the proposal is based on wolves successfully recovering from widespread extermination over the last century.

The wolves received endangered species protections in 1975 and there are now more than 5,000 in the contiguous U.S.

Most are in the Western Great Lakes and Northern Rockies regions.

TRENDING: AOC ‘Could Be Facing Jail Time’ After PAC Revelations, Expert Says

Protections for Northern Rockies states’ wolves were lifted in 2011 and hundreds are now killed annually by hunters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







AP NewsBreak: US plans to lift protections for gray wolves
School lessons increasingly a target for climate skeptics
Homeland Security chief faces questioning from Democrats
iPhone sales are falling, and Apple’s app fees might be next
Dinosaur tracks make fresh impression at Valley Forge park
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×