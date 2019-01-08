APNewsBreak: MLB payrolls dropped for 1st time since 2010

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Spending on Major League Baseball payrolls dropped last season for the first time since 2010, a decline attributable to drug and domestic violence suspensions and a player retiring at midseason.

That’s according to figures compiled by the commissioner’s office and obtained by The Associated Press.

Even a year with flat payrolls is unusual. The only previous drops since 2002 were by $3 million in 2010 and by $32 million in 2004.

Teams combined to spend $4.23 billion on major league payroll last year, down $18 million.

World Series champion Boston had the highest payroll for the first time since the free-agent era started in 1976 at $230 million. A record 24 teams had $100 million payrolls, and the Red Sox figure was the lowest for the top payroll since 2012.

