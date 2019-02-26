SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Appeals court rejects challenge to Mueller’s appointment

FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller departs after a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Robert Mueller's Russia probe has to end with a report. But anyone looking for a grand narrative on President Donald Trump, Russian election interference and all the juicy details uncovered over the last 20 months could end up disappointed. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 8:37am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has rejected a challenge to special counsel Robert Mueller’s appointment in a case involving an associate of Roger Stone.

The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit released its opinion Tuesday.

The case before the court was brought by Andrew Miller. He is an associate of Stone, a former Trump campaign adviser.

Miller refused to testify before a grand jury in the Russia probe, challenging the legitimacy of Mueller’s appointment. A lower court held Miller in contempt.

Miller’s attorney, Paul Kamenar, has said the issue of Mueller’s appointment is bound to be decided by the Supreme Court.

TRENDING: New Hampshire Poll Shows a Two-Man Race at the Top in Democratic Presidential Field

Stone has pleaded not guilty to lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







US appeals court blesses AT&T’s $81B merger with Time Warner
Stocks trade mixed on conflicting reports on US economy
Appeals court rejects challenge to Mueller’s appointment
The Latest: Panel approves subpoena for family separations
US consumer confidence rebounds in February
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×