Appeals court rejects challenge to Mueller’s appointment

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has rejected a challenge to special counsel Robert Mueller’s appointment in a case involving an associate of Roger Stone.

The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit released its opinion Tuesday.

The case before the court was brought by Andrew Miller. He is an associate of Stone, a former Trump campaign adviser.

Miller refused to testify before a grand jury in the Russia probe, challenging the legitimacy of Mueller’s appointment. A lower court held Miller in contempt.

Miller’s attorney, Paul Kamenar, has said the issue of Mueller’s appointment is bound to be decided by the Supreme Court.

TRENDING: New Hampshire Poll Shows a Two-Man Race at the Top in Democratic Presidential Field

Stone has pleaded not guilty to lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.