Aretha Franklin complained about missing money before death

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 11:28am
Modified March 1, 2019 at 11:40am
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities in suburban Detroit are investigating whether someone cheated singer Aretha Franklin by cashing a $178,000 check before her death last August.

Oakland County chief assistant prosecutor Paul Walton says Franklin filed a complaint with Bloomfield Township police in June about a missing check. She died weeks later of pancreatic cancer at age 76.

Walton told The Detroit News that Franklin’s death has affected the investigation. He says it’s been “difficult to determine” if she gave the check to someone who actually had permission to cash it.

He says police have talked to the person who cashed the check. He declined to release a name.

Walton says the check could become a separate issue for lawyers, family members and creditors involved in Franklin’s estate in Oakland County court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

