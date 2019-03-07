SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Asian shares mostly lower as US-China trade optimism fades

FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2019, file photo trader John Panin works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, March 6. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 11:32pm
Modified March 6, 2019 at 11:52pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Thursday as optimism about progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China started wearing off.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.8 percent in afternoon trading to 21,432.3. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.3 percent to 6,263.90. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.8 percent to 2,157.36. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 0.8 percent to 28,809.68, while the Shanghai Composite slightly lower at 3,099.02.

On Wall Street, health care companies led U.S. stocks broadly lower Wednesday, giving the market its third straight loss. Technology and energy stocks also bore the brunt of the selling, offsetting gains in materials and utilities companies. Several retailers also rose. Smaller companies fell more than the rest of the market.

The S&P 500 dropped 18.20 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,771.45. The benchmark index is now on track for its first weekly decline since January. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 133.17 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,673.46. The Nasdaq composite lost 70.44 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,505.92. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 31.46 points, or 2 percent, to 1,536.82.

Disappointing economic reports, uncertainty over trade and fears of a slowdown in economic growth have been weighing on the market the past couple weeks.

TRENDING: Democrats, Including Ocasio-Cortez, Vote Against Green New Deal Amendment

“Regional stock markets will likely endure a tough start to the day following the dismal showing overnight by Wall Street. World growth and tariff fears are likely to be on investors’ lips and will cap rallies in stocks during the Asian session,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

At times, the market has also drawn optimism over the prospects that the U.S. and China will resolve their trade dispute. U.S. and Chinese officials have hinted that some kind of agreement could be finalized by the end of March, with President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping possibly meeting to formalize the deal at Trump’s private club in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Last year, Trump imposed a series of tariffs on Chinese goods in hopes of pressuring Beijing to support more favorable terms for the United States. In June, the White House levied import taxes of 25 percent on $50 billion of Chinese imports. It followed in September with 10 percent duties on an additional $200 billion.

Asian investors were also staying cautious ahead of a European Central Bank board meeting later in the global day.

ENERGY: U.S. crude gained 11 cents to $56.33 a barrel. It slid 0.6 percent to settle at $56.22 a barrel in New York on Wednesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was also higher, adding 23 cents to $66.22 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 111.73 yen from 111.86 yen Wednesday. The euro strengthened to $1.1307 from $1.1304.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

On Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/yurikageyama/?hl=en

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Seoul: Increased vehicle movement at NKorea’s ICBM center
Asian shares mostly lower as US-China trade optimism fades
Dealing with 23 dead challenges tiny Alabama community
Out of the shadows: Loyal money man swept into Trump probes
LeBron passes Jordan, but Nuggets beat Lakers 115-99
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×