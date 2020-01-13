SECTIONS
MLB Levels Unprecedented Multifaceted Punishment Against Astros for Sign Stealing

The Houston Astros hold the Commissioner's Trophy after winning the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.Harry How / Getty ImagesThe Houston Astros hold the Commissioner's Trophy after winning the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (Harry How / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published January 13, 2020 at 12:22pm
Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for the entire season Monday and the team was fined $5 million for sign-stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018 season.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline Monday.

“I find that the conduct of the Astros, and its senior baseball operations executives, merits significant discipline,” Manfred said in a statement. “I base this finding on the fact that the club’s senior baseball operations executives were given express notice in September 2017 that I would hold them accountable for violations of our policies covering sign stealing, and those individuals took no action to ensure that the club’s players and staff complied with those policies during the 2017 postseason and the 2018 regular season.

“The conduct described herein has caused fans, players, executives at other MLB clubs, and members of the media to raise questions about the integrity of games in which the Astros participated. And while it is impossible to determine whether the conduct actually impacted the results on the field, the perception of some that it did causes significant harm to the game.”

Do you think the punishment is fair?

He also strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — will face punishment later.

Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros.

Houston also will forfeit its next two first- and second-round draft picks.

The punishment and its implications were a hot topic on social media.

Manfred said Hinch was aware of the system but did not bring it to the attention of Luhnow.

The GM told Major League Baseball he was unaware of the system but Manfred held him accountable for the team’s actions.

Manfred also said owner Jim Crane was not aware.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

