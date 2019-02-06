Australia ends residency of high-profile Chinese businessman

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has cancelled the residency of a wealthy Chinese property developer and political donor, but the foreign minister said she doesn’t expect Beijing to protest.

Media reported on Wednesday that Australian officials have denied Sydney resident Huang Xiangmo a passport, leaving him stranded in Beijing.

Huang was born in southern China but moved to Sydney in 2011. He reportedly was told his application to become an Australian citizen had been turned down and permanent residency cancelled. His exact whereabouts were uncertain.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne confirmed a “high-profile individual from Beijing” had lost his Australian residency. She and the Homes Affairs Department declined to identify the person or detail the circumstances, citing privacy reasons.

Payne told Australian Broadcasting Corp. she did not expect China would raise the issue in bilateral discussions.

