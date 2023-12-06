Share
News

Active Shooter Sends University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Into Lockdown

 By The Associated Press  December 6, 2023 at 1:15pm
Share

Police said a suspect was found dead Wednesday as officers responded to what officials of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, called a “confirmed active shooter” on campus.

The university said on X that the shooter was at UNLV’s Lee Business School, and that police were responding to an additional report of shots fired at the nearby student union.

Las Vegas police posted on X that the suspect “has been located and is deceased” about 40 minutes after an initial alert was posted.

“This is not a test,” the university wrote. “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

An Associated Press reporter saw a team of SWAT officers with FBI insignia move as a group onto campus just before 1 p.m., soon after police reported the dead suspect.

Trending:
Senate Republicans to Block Schumer's Ukraine Funding Plan After Classified Briefing Turns Into Screaming Match

University officials on social media urged anyone on campus to continue sheltering in place, saying, “This remains an active investigation.”

UNLV has more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students at its 332-acre campus less than 2 miles east of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Active Shooter Sends University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Into Lockdown
US Job Openings Tumble to Lowest Level in 2.5 Years as Layoffs Increase
2024 GOP Candidate Ends Presidential Bid Days Before Final Debate
Rescuers Searching for Trapped Miners Filled with Hope After Hearing Something from the Tunnels
Bodies of 5 US Airmen Discovered Amid Ocean Wreckage
See more...

Conversation