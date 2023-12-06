Active Shooter Sends University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Into Lockdown

Police said a suspect was found dead Wednesday as officers responded to what officials of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, called a “confirmed active shooter” on campus.

The university said on X that the shooter was at UNLV’s Lee Business School, and that police were responding to an additional report of shots fired at the nearby student union.

Las Vegas police posted on X that the suspect “has been located and is deceased” about 40 minutes after an initial alert was posted.

“This is not a test,” the university wrote. “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

An Associated Press reporter saw a team of SWAT officers with FBI insignia move as a group onto campus just before 1 p.m., soon after police reported the dead suspect.

University officials on social media urged anyone on campus to continue sheltering in place, saying, “This remains an active investigation.”

UNLV has more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students at its 332-acre campus less than 2 miles east of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.