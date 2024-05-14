A 29-year-old British fighter died after he collapsed in the ring during his professional boxing debut on Sunday night in the U.K.

Rising middleweight Sherif Lawal took a shot from Portuguese fighter Malam Varelan in the fourth round of a bout at the Harrow Leisure Centre in Greater London.

The fighter was treated by paramedics at the scene and rushed to a hospital, the BBC reported, but he did not survive his injuries.

ESPN cited media reports that Lawal took a shot to the temple before he went down and never got back up.

No cause of death was immediately available.

The British Boxing Board of Control issued a statement about Lawal’s fatal professional debut on social media.

“The British Boxing Board of Control sends their condolences to the family of Sherifdeen Lawal following his tragic passing after his Boxing contest on Sunday, 12 May 2024,” the U.K.’s governing body on the sport said.

“The thoughts of all those involved in Boxing in Great Britain are with them at this difficult time.”

Warren Boxing Management, which promoted Sunday’s events, also issued a statement about Lawal’s death on its Instagram page.

“Last night, Sherif Lawal was making his debut at a show at Harrow Leisure Centre, in which our boxer Courtney Bennett was scheduled to fight,” the company said in the statement.

“Unfortunately during Sherif’s fight, he collapsed and despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he was later pronounced dead,” the statement added. “Warren Boxing Management would like to send our condolences to all of Sherif’s family, friends, coaches and all those close to him at this tragic time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warren Boxing Management (@warrenboxingmanagement)

According to ESPN, Lawal’s fight with Varela was scheduled for six rounds and it was the first on the card.

The remaining fights were canceled after Lawal was taken to the hospital.

Varela had not issued a public statement about Lawal’s death as of Tuesday.

Is boxing too violent? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Boxing deaths are uncommon but not unprecedented. Filipino bantamweight boxer Kenneth Egano died in May 2023, days after he was hospitalized following his eighth professional fight.

As CBS News noted, Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata died in 2021 at the age of 18 after being knocked out during a fight in Montreal.

Three boxers are known to have died in the ring in 2019.

American boxer Patrick Day suffered a brain injury following a knockout in Chicago and later died.

Boxers Maxim Dadashev, 27, of Russia, and Hugo Alfredo Santillan, 23, of Argentina, also died that year from injuries they sustained in separate fights.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.