Autoworker upheaval: Families split, children left behind

By AP Reports
Published March 3, 2019 at 6:02am
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — General Motors says nearly all of its blue-collar workers in the U.S. whose jobs are facing elimination in a companywide restructuring have work waiting for them at GM’s remaining factories.

But workers say those changes are causing a lot of upheaval and uncertainty in their lives.

GM employees at the four factories in Michigan, Ohio and Maryland that are targeted to close within a year say moving will force them to leave behind relatives — even their children, in some cases.

For some, it means saying goodbye to everything they’ve built.

Hundreds already have transferred to plants in the Midwest and South, not wanting to risk their high-paying jobs.

Others are taking the chance that their plants might reopen and turning down voluntary transfers. Some are still agonizing over the decision.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

