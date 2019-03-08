SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Back-to-back departures from 2020 race could boost Biden

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 5:03pm
Modified March 7, 2019 at 5:07pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden isn’t a presidential candidate yet, but two of his key Democratic rivals are already getting out of the way, giving the former vice president a potential boost.

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown said Thursday he wouldn’t run for president, soon after former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said he would also sit out 2020.

Brown has deep connections to blue-collar voters in the Midwest while Bloomberg saw an appeal to centrists uncomfortable with the party’s move to the left. But taken together, their decision to skip 2020 could heighten Biden’s appeal to voters who supported President Donald Trump in 2016.

Bloomberg’s aides said his path to the nomination was particularly narrow if Biden decided to run. Brown, in contrast, denied that Biden had any effect on his choice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Back-to-back departures from 2020 race could boost Biden
LSU’s Wade mum on Yahoo report about wire-tapped call
Judge dismisses porn star’s hush money suit against Trump
South Dakota passes law to discourage Keystone XL protests
Actor drops ‘Carlton Dance’ suit against video game maker
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×