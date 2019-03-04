SECTIONS
Baylor remains unanimous No. 1 in AP women’s hoops poll

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey thanks Baylor center Kalani Brown (21) as she head to the bench in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Waco, Texas. Baylor defeated Oklahoma State 76-44. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 11:03am
Modified March 4, 2019 at 11:07am
NEW YORK (AP) — Baylor remained the unanimous No. 1 choice in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll.

The Lady Bears, who have been atop the rankings for six weeks, received all 28 first-place votes from a national media panel Monday. The Lady Bears have the longest winning streak in the country, 19 games, and close out the regular season Monday night at West Virginia.

UConn, Louisville, Notre Dame and Mississippi State follow Baylor. All four teams are done with the regular season and start their conference tournaments later this week. Oregon, Stanford and Maryland remained Nos. 6, 7 and 8 as the first eight teams in the poll are unchanged.

North Carolina State moved up a spot to ninth and Iowa two spots to 10th.

___

Follow Doug Feinberg at https://twitter.com/DougFeinberg

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

