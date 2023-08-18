Share
News
Ukrainian refugees speak with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection official as the refugees prepare to cross the border on April 4, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico.
Ukrainian refugees speak with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection official as the refugees prepare to cross the border on April 4, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP / Gregory Bull)

Biden Admin More Than Quadruples the Number of Ukrainians Given Protected Status in US

 By The Associated Press  August 18, 2023 at 8:31am
Share

The Biden administration on Friday announced a major expansion of temporary legal status for Ukrainians already living in the United States, granting a reprieve for those who fled Russia’s invasion.

The move is expected to make 166,700 Ukrainians eligible for Temporary Protected Status, up from about 26,000 currently, the Department of Homeland Security said.

To qualify, Ukrainians must have been in the United States by Aug. 16, two days before the announcement. They are eligible for work authorization.

The temporary status originally was scheduled to expire on Oct. 19, 2023, but is being extended 18 months to April 19, 2025.

“Russia’s ongoing military invasion of Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian crisis requires that the United States continue to offer safety and protection to Ukrainians who may not be able to return to their country,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

Trending:
'Adam Schiff Will Be in Jail for 1,000 Years' if Trump Is Convicted in Georgia: GOP Senator

The expansion comes as the administration extends Temporary Protected Status to people from a growing number of countries — including Cameroon, Haiti and Venezuela — as part of an immigration approach that combines more legal entries on humanitarian grounds with more punitive measures against anyone who enters the country illegally.

A 1990 law allows the Homeland Security secretary to grant status in increments of up to 18 months to people already in the United States whose countries are struck by civil strife or natural disaster and are considered unsafe for return.

Ukrainians first got Temporary Protected Status immediately after Russia’s invasion. The administration added humanitarian parole for those not in the United States, a move that later prompted the administration to do the same for people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Friday’s announcement gives additional time to Ukrainians whose two-year parole was due to expire early next year.

Is this the right move by the Biden admin?

Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans face more uncertainty.

Texas and other Republican-led states are challenging parole for up to 30,000 people a month from those four countries but are not contesting status for Ukrainians.

A trial is scheduled next week in Victoria, Texas.

Ukrainian immigrants are dispersed widely across the United States, with the largest concentrations in the New York City, Chicago, Seattle and Sacramento (California) metropolitan areas.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Biden Admin More Than Quadruples the Number of Ukrainians Given Protected Status in US
Maui's Top Emergency Official Is Out Amid an Avalanche of Criticism
Military Academies See Spike in Sexual Misconduct Led By Navy's Doubling of Incidents
Ex-California Mayor Pleads Guilty After Feds Unveil Scheme to Sell MLB Stadium
Georgia Prosecutor Fani Willis Proposes Date for Trump Arraignment and Trial
See more...

Conversation