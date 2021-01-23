Login
Biden Undoes Trump Admin Effort to Collect Data on Illegal Immigrants in 2020 Census

A 2020 census letter mailed to a US resident in Detroit is seen on April 5, 2020.Paul Sancya / APA 2020 census letter mailed to a US resident in Detroit is seen on April 5, 2020. (Paul Sancya / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published January 23, 2021 at 9:01am
The U.S. Census Bureau has been ordered to suspend efforts to create statistics on the citizenship and age of residents using 2020 census data in the latest rollback of Trump administration census-related initiatives.

As part of an order President Joe Biden signed Wednesday on the 2020 census, the Census Bureau said Friday that it would discontinue efforts to create citizenship tabulations using 2020 census data combined with administrative records.

Among his first acts as president, Biden’s order revoked two Trump directives related to the 2020 census.

The first attempted to discern the citizenship status of every U.S. resident, and the second sought to exclude illegal immigrants from the numbers used for apportioning congressional seats among the states.

Former President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross, had ordered the production of the citizenship data in 2018.

After Wednesday’s order by Biden, the Census Bureau said none of the data from the 2020 census would include information on citizenship or immigration status, at any geographic level.

The Trump administration made several attempts to gather citizenship data through the census, including adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census questionnaire, which was blocked by the Supreme Court in 2019.

