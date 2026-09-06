X Caught a 200K-Account Chinese Bot Farm Pushing Panic Over AI Data Centers

The social media platform X revealed that hundreds of fake accounts have been weighing into the emerging debate over artificial intelligence data centers.

The X Global Government Affairs team revealed in an Aug. 27 post that they found a Chinese bot farm of roughly 200,000 accounts, with around 200 “posting in a manner that could manipulate a legitimate debate about American AI and energy policy.”

“These posts contained claims that AI data centers are driving up household electricity prices and straining the grid,” the post from X said.

“Others included AI-generated cartoons that depicted data-center operators enriching themselves at the public’s expense.”

The account made clear that the platform wants to keep debate open without foreign interference.

The X Safety team conducted an investigation into suspected Chinese inauthentic accounts involved in influence operations: We identified a bot farm of approximately 200,000 accounts. Within this farm, we found 200 accounts posting in a manner that could manipulate a legitimate… pic.twitter.com/Mj0SqerdlH — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) August 28, 2026

“We take seriously any attempts to undermine the integrity of the global town square and suspend accounts that violate our Authenticity policy,” the post concluded.

Many Americans have grown concerned with AI data centers, especially because of fears regarding increased power and water expenses.

One recent poll from Gallup found that 71 percent of Americans oppose local construction of data centers — with 48 percent “strongly” opposed.

Beyond increased utility costs, respondents mentioned environmental concerns, noise pollution, and increased population.

President Donald Trump meanwhile issued a Truth Social post on Aug. 31 blasting opposition to data centers, proclaiming “the only reason that communities throughout the U.S.A. should not want Data Centers is if they want to end up being backwards and poor.”

The only reason that communities throughout the U.S.A. should not want Data Centers is if they want to end up being backwards and poor. If they want to be successful and rich, with far lower taxes and jobs all over the place, let Data Reign. The good news is that there are plenty… pic.twitter.com/EUuHtKYXdb — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) August 31, 2026

“If they want to be successful and rich, with far lower taxes and jobs all over the place, let Data Reign. The good news is that there are plenty of other places that want them,” he contended.

Trump linked opposition to data centers to the American rivalry with China.

“If we kill the Golden Goose, you will only have yourselves to blame. China could not be happier with this anti Data Center movement. Actually, they can’t believe it is happening!”

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