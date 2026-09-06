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An aerial view of a large data center campus with focus on the processor hosting area and power and cooling infrastructure being built in Hutto, Texas.
An aerial view of a large data center campus with focus on the processor hosting area and power and cooling infrastructure being built in Hutto, Texas. (BackyardProduction / Getty Images)

X Caught a 200K-Account Chinese Bot Farm Pushing Panic Over AI Data Centers

 By Michael Austin  September 6, 2026 at 7:30am
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The social media platform X revealed that hundreds of fake accounts have been weighing into the emerging debate over artificial intelligence data centers.

The X Global Government Affairs team revealed in an Aug. 27 post that they found a Chinese bot farm of roughly 200,000 accounts, with around 200 “posting in a manner that could manipulate a legitimate debate about American AI and energy policy.”

“These posts contained claims that AI data centers are driving up household electricity prices and straining the grid,” the post from X said.

“Others included AI-generated cartoons that depicted data-center operators enriching themselves at the public’s expense.”

The account made clear that the platform wants to keep debate open without foreign interference.

“We take seriously any attempts to undermine the integrity of the global town square and suspend accounts that violate our Authenticity policy,” the post concluded.

Many Americans have grown concerned with AI data centers, especially because of fears regarding increased power and water expenses.

One recent poll from Gallup found that 71 percent of Americans oppose local construction of data centers — with 48 percent “strongly” opposed.

Beyond increased utility costs, respondents mentioned environmental concerns, noise pollution, and increased population.

President Donald Trump meanwhile issued a Truth Social post on Aug. 31 blasting opposition to data centers, proclaiming “the only reason that communities throughout the U.S.A. should not want Data Centers is if they want to end up being backwards and poor.”

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“If they want to be successful and rich, with far lower taxes and jobs all over the place, let Data Reign. The good news is that there are plenty of other places that want them,” he contended.

Trump linked opposition to data centers to the American rivalry with China.

“If we kill the Golden Goose, you will only have yourselves to blame. China could not be happier with this anti Data Center movement. Actually, they can’t believe it is happening!”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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