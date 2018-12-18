Bill Crystal, Rob Reiner and more stars mourn Penny Marshall

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Celebrities offer their thanks, remembrances and condolences on the death of actress-director Penny Marshall, who died Monday at 75.

“I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her.” — Rob Reiner, who was married to Marshall from 1971 to 1981, via Twitter.

“I grew up wanting to be as funny as Penny Marshall, and had the pleasure of meeting her a few times. Watch some old Laverne and Shirley to see why her brother Garry insisted on casting her. Comedy gold, she was.” — “Big Bang Theory” actress Mayim Bialik, via Twitter.

“Sad to hear of Penny Marshall’s passing. a great comedienne a terrific director and a dear friend.” — Billy Crystal, via Twitter.

“I’m sad to read she has passed. Director, producer and actress who had the humor, wit and fortitude to stand equally with the boys in Hollywood. Goodbye Penny, we will miss you. RIP.” — actress Marlee Matlin, who shared a photo on Twitter in which she said she was emulating Marshall.

“Penny Marshall was a sweet woman. I was very fortunate to spend time with her. So many laughs. She had a heart of gold. Tough as nails. She could play round ball with the best of them.” — Danny DeVito, via Twitter.

“Thank you, Penny Marshall. For the trails you blazed. The laughs you gave. The hearts you warmed.” — Ava Duvernay, via Twitter.

“Mourning the loss of a funny, poignant, and original American voice. Penny Marshall was a pioneer in television and the big screen who understood humor comes in many forms and some of life’s deeper truths require a laugh. She will be missed.” — Dan Rather on Twitter.

“She was an incredible artist. Met her when I was a broke young actor. She gave me her court side seats to a Clippers game. “Here, I can’t watch them lose anymore.” I felt like such a big shot with my friends that night sitting in Penny Marshall’s seats watching the Clippers lose.” — actor Alan Tudyk, via Twitter.

