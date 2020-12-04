Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Bill Legalizing Marijuana at Federal Level Passes House with Overwhelming Dem Support

In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, California.Richard Vogel / AP, FileIn this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, California. (Richard Vogel / AP, File)

By The Associated Press
Published December 4, 2020 at 11:14am
P Share Print

The Democratic-controlled House on Friday approved a bill to decriminalize and tax marijuana at the federal level.

Opponents, mostly Republicans, called the bill a hollow political gesture.

The measure would remove marijuana from the list of federally controlled substances while allowing states to make their own rules on the drug.

“For far too long, we have treated marijuana as a criminal justice problem instead of as a matter of personal choice and public health,” Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, a sponsor of the bill, said.

“Whatever one’s views are on the use of marijuana for recreational or medicinal use, the policy of arrests, prosecution and incarceration at the federal level has proven unwise and unjust.”

TRENDING: Here's the Worrying COVID Vaccine Card the Government Is Planning To Issue

A growing number of states have voted to legalize marijuana in some form.

The bill, which passed 228-164, now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it is unlikely to advance. A related bill has stalled in the Senate after being approved by the House last year.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Bill Legalizing Marijuana at Federal Level Passes House with Overwhelming Dem Support
Wanted Fugitive Killed in Shootout Weeks After Traffic Stop Attack on State Trooper
Top Democrats Back Down After Months of Hardball with New COVID Relief Bill in the Works
Biden Reveals Mask-Wearing Request He Will Issue to Every American on Inauguration Day
US Intelligence Director: China Poses Gravest Threat to America, Free World
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×