Brother: Rep. Joaquin Castro mulling run against Sen. Cornyn

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro says his twin brother, Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas, is considering a big run of his own in 2020 — a bid for U.S. Senate against Republican John Cornyn.

Julian Castro told The Associated Press on Thursday: “He’s considering that, but he really has not made a decision about whether he’s going to do that.”

In Texas, no clear rival has yet emerged to take on Cornyn, who until this year was the No. 2 Republican in the Senate before being term-limited out of that leadership role.

Beto O’Rourke’s narrow loss to Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in November breathed new life into long-suffering Texas Democrats, who haven’t won a statewide office since 1994.

A spokesman for Joaquin Castro did not immediately comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.