WJ Wire
Brother: Rep. Joaquin Castro mulling run against Sen. Cornyn

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, accompanied by other member of Congress, speaks about a resolution to block President Donald Trump's emergency border security declaration on Capitol Hill, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 in Washington. House Democrats have introduced a resolution to block the national emergency declaration that President Donald Trump issued last week to fund his long-sought wall along the U.S-Mexico border, setting up a fight that could result in Trump's first-ever veto. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro says his twin brother, Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas, is considering a big run of his own in 2020 — a bid for U.S. Senate against Republican John Cornyn.

Julian Castro told The Associated Press on Thursday: “He’s considering that, but he really has not made a decision about whether he’s going to do that.”

In Texas, no clear rival has yet emerged to take on Cornyn, who until this year was the No. 2 Republican in the Senate before being term-limited out of that leadership role.

Beto O’Rourke’s narrow loss to Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in November breathed new life into long-suffering Texas Democrats, who haven’t won a statewide office since 1994.

A spokesman for Joaquin Castro did not immediately comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

