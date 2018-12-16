Bus crash in snowy Serbia kills 3, injures 32

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police say a bus has skidded off the road and overturned amid wintry weather, killing three people and injuring 32 others.

The accident happened early Sunday on the main highway in southern Serbia near the town of Leskovac. Police say the bus had Macedonian license plates.

Doctors at the hospital in Leskovac say four of those hurt in the crash have serious injuries but they are not life-threatening.

Serbia has been blanketed with snow this weekend, slowing down traffic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.