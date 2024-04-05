Share
News

California-Based Voting Software Company Sends Texas Election Officials Scrambling with Sudden Surcharges

 By The Associated Press  April 4, 2024 at 5:46pm
Share

A California-based election services company is charging several large Texas counties tens of thousands of dollars in additional fees, sending election officials scrambling to pay the surcharges to preserve a crucial system that manages their voter registration.

The state’s primary runoff elections are next month.

Multiple Texas counties contract with VOTEC to provide software to maintain their voter registration system, but the company is now asking those jurisdictions to pay more. The San Diego firm did not return requests for comment from The Associated Press on Thursday.

The nonprofit news outlet Votebeat reported that VOTEC sent a message to the counties last month saying the “one-time” surcharge was because some counties were behind in payments and that additional problems with the company’s payroll and health insurance provider were causing financial pressure.

Daniel Ramos, executive director of the Office of Management and Budget in Harris County, which includes Houston and is the state’s most populous, said the county received new charges totaling $120,000. Ramos said the county would pay it soon because it relies heavily on the software.

Trending:
Texas National Guard Soldier Arrested, Called a 'Traitor' for What He Allegedly Did at the Border

Collin County, which includes Dallas’ suburbs, said it was charged $42,341.

In a statement, the Texas Secretary of State’s office said it was talking with the affected counties and advising them on what to do.

According to Votebeat, the firm is one of only three authorized to provide voter registration software in Texas and its software is used by 32 of the state’s counties. It also provides the software in Illinois and Nevada, but Votebeat said the firm has not issued surcharges in those states.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




LeBron James' Son Declares for NBA Draft After One Lackluster College Season
Rare Northeast Earthquake Rattles New York City, Causing Confusion
California-Based Voting Software Company Sends Texas Election Officials Scrambling with Sudden Surcharges
Buffalo Bills Trade Pro-Bowl Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs in Blockbuster Move
Caitlin Clark Drops 41-Point Bomb, Knocking Angel Reese Out of Tournament in Epic LSU-Iowa March Madness Showdown
See more...

Conversation