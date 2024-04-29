Steel Bridge Gets Completely Shut Down After Freight Train Derailment, HazMat Team Summoned

A freight train derailed around 6:00 Monday morning, resulting in the closure of the Steel Bridge in Portland, Oregon, just in time for rush hour.

Six cars from the Union Pacific freight train were involved in the accident, according to KPTV — two empty lumber cars that were completely derailed, and four others that only partially came off the track.

KPTV’s Karli Olson reported that one of the cars was leaning against a structural support column of the Steel Bridge, and that Portland Fire and Rescue said its stability would have to be assessed by engineers before the bridge would be reopened.

HazMat teams were also on site to “help determine the contents of train cars.” No hazardous materials were yet reported to have been involved in the crash, but that assessment remained ongoing.

According to a report from KVAL, Union Pacific said that all the cars involved were empty, but it was unclear whether the railroad was referring to both cars that were fully derailed or all six involved in the incident.

Six train cars were derailed on the east side of the Steel Bridge, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. Crews working to figure out if there are any hazardous materials on board. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/udi673u7Nl — Karli Olson (@olson_karli) April 29, 2024

PF&R also said that no injuries had been reported in the crash.

“The bridge is completely closed to all train, vehicle, and pedestrian traffic,” KPTV reported. “A section of the Eastbank Esplanade near the bridge is also closed to pedestrian traffic.”

Do you think train derailments are big issue in America? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The station also noted that several lines of the Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District were “disrupted” because of the bridge closure, so commuters were encouraged to use bus service for the time being.

Willamette River traffic was also being affected, according to a statement from PF&R spokesman Lt. Laurent Picard.

“The issue here is that one of the fully derailed cars is leaning against a support column of the bridge, so out of an abundance of caution, we closed down the entire bridge to all modes of traffic,” Picard told KVAL. “An additional issue is the bridge can’t be raised, obviously, so it’s going to affect the traffic of vessels on the Willamette River as well.”

“At about 8:15 a.m. CDT, approximately five Union Pacific train cars derailed near the east end of the Union Pacific Steel Bridge in Portland, Oregon,” Union Pacific said in a statement cited by KSAZ. “The train cars are empty. Clean up is underway, and the cause of the derailment is under investigation.”

The Portland Police Bureau told KGW that the bridge was expected to remained closed for at least “several hours.”

“This is the hardest working bridge in the city,” Picard told KVAL. “It takes TriMet, multiple rail lines, light rail, cars, pedestrians, so there’s really no other bridge in the city that has as many modes of transportation across it.

“So it’s definitely a significant incident,” he added.

KSAZ noted that Steel Bridge, a vertical lift bridge, was over a century old, having been opened in 1912.

It is owned and operated by Union Pacific Railroad, according to KOIN.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.