Share
News

Caravan of 3,000 Migrants Blocks Highway in Protest

 By The Associated Press  November 8, 2023 at 11:39am
Share

About 3,000 migrants from Central America, Venezuela, Cuba and Haiti on Wednesday blocked traffic on one of Mexico’s main southern highways to demand transit or exit visas to reach the U.S. border.

The caravan of migrants set out on foot from the city of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border, on Oct. 30, walking north toward the U.S.

The group later stopped walking at Huixtla, another town in the southern state of Chiapas, where they tried to get temporary travel documents to cross Mexico.

On Wednesday, the migrants blocked highway inspection booths just outside Huixtla.

Activist Irineo Mújica, one of the organizers of the march, said the blockade would continue because migrants are afraid of criminals, smugglers and extortionists who could prey on them if they continue walking.

Trending:
'Unhinged' Leftist Aggressively Confronts Republican Poll Greeter: 'He Flew Into a Rage'

Many migrants would also prefer to take buses but are often prevented from doing so if they don’t have papers.

“We know we are causing discomfort for Mexicans, and we apologize,” Mújica said. “But the drug cartels are kidnapping us, killing us.”

The Mexican government’s Refugee Aid Commission issued a statement late Tuesday pointing out that it does not issue transit visas.

Should the U.S. complete the wall on the southern border?

The current caravan was among the largest since June 2022. Migrant caravans in 2018 and 2019 drew far greater attention. But with as many as 10,000 migrants showing up at the U.S. border in recent weeks, the Oct. 30 march is now just a drop in the bucket.

The southwestern border of the U.S. has struggled to cope with increasing numbers of migrants from South America who move through the Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama before heading north.

By September, 420,000 migrants, aided by Colombian smugglers, had passed through the gap this year to date, Panamanian figures showed.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Caravan of 3,000 Migrants Blocks Highway in Protest
'Green' Funeral Home Owner and Wife Arrested on Charges Connected to Handling of 190 Corpses
House Moves One Step Closer to Punishing Rashida Tlaib
'Super Fog' Causes Deadly Crash for 2nd Time in Weeks, Forces Interstate Closure
US Officials Warn Against New Steering Wheel Trend - Driver Already Blind in One Eye, Untold Others at Risk
See more...

Conversation