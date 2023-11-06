Two Migrant Caravans May Join Together in Bid to Reach US

Two large migrant caravans could come together on their way to the U.S.

Hundreds of migrants left southern Mexico on Sunday with hopes of joining another caravan comprised of thousands further north, according to Reuters. Illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border has surged under the Biden administration.

The migrants are from Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras and Venezuela.

“I think 3.4 months is too long to wait to get a humanitarian visa, to be able to travel through Mexican territory,” Venezuelan Selma Alvarez said, according to Reuters. “Because we are at the mercy of coyotes, of criminals, it is good that we accompany each other in the caravan, it seems safer to me.”

The smaller caravan is trying to use CBP One, a phone application the Biden administration allows migrants to use to book entry appointments at ports along the southern border, Alvarez added, saying the group had become impatient.

Border Patrol recorded more than 2.2 million illegal migrant encounters at the southern border in fiscal year 2022 and more than 2 million in fiscal year 2023, according to federal data. The number of migrants that got into the U.S. after crossing illegally also surpassed the populations of 11 states in fiscal year 2023.

Fiscal year 2024 is already on track to possibly see another record year of illegal immigration, former Chief Patrol Agent of the Yuma sector in Arizona Chris Clem recently told the Daily Caller News Foundation. Preliminary data recently obtained by the DCNF showed that Border Patrol encountered nearly 200,000 migrants crossing illegally nationwide in October.

The Department of Homeland Security didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.