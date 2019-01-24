Carolina QB Cam Newton has surgery on throwing shoulder

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has had arthroscopic surgery on his right throwing shoulder.

The team announced Newton’s rehabilitation process will begin immediately and no timetable listed for when he can begin throwing again.

The procedure was successfully performed by Panthers team physician Pat Connor.

Carolina still has not disclosed the exact nature of Newton’s shoulder injury. The quarterback also had surgery in March of 2017 to repair a partially torn rotator cuff.

Newton struggled all season with right shoulder problems that limited his ability to throw the ball downfield. On several occasions the Panthers substituted backup Taylor Heinicke to throw long Hail Mary passes because of Newton’s lack of arm strength. Panthers coach Ron Rivera decided to hold Newton out of the final two games of the 2018 regular season with “shoulder soreness.”

TRENDING: Covington Teens’ Attorney Gives Journalists 48-Hour Ultimatum Before Lawsuits Begin

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.